Man dies in serious Langley Mill car crash on 'terrible and tragic night'

Cromford Road in Langley Mill, between the A610 and Plumptre Road. (Image: Google Maps)

Cromford Road in Langley Mill was shut in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, April 3), as officers were called to reports of a serious collision between the A610 and Plumptre Road.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police has since confirmed that a man had died in the crash.

The man was one of the drivers involved in the crash, police have said.

The spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary added: "Unfortunately it is proven to be a fatal road traffic collision and inquiries are ongoing."

The Langley Mill crash was one of a trio of very serious road traffic collisions dealt with on the same busy night shift for Derbyshire police, which they described as a “terrible and tragic night”.

As well as the Langley Mill fatality, a young woman was badly injured when a Skoda Fabia hit a tree in Harewood Road, in Holymoorside, Chesterfield.