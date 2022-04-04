Man dies in serious Langley Mill car crash on 'terrible and tragic night'
A man died in a serious crash in Langley Mill yesterday, on what police have called a “terrible and tragic night”.
Cromford Road in Langley Mill was shut in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday, April 3), as officers were called to reports of a serious collision between the A610 and Plumptre Road.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Police has since confirmed that a man had died in the crash.
The man was one of the drivers involved in the crash, police have said.
The spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary added: "Unfortunately it is proven to be a fatal road traffic collision and inquiries are ongoing."
The Langley Mill crash was one of a trio of very serious road traffic collisions dealt with on the same busy night shift for Derbyshire police, which they described as a “terrible and tragic night”.
As well as the Langley Mill fatality, a young woman was badly injured when a Skoda Fabia hit a tree in Harewood Road, in Holymoorside, Chesterfield.
Late on the evening of Saturday, April 2, police were also called out to Clay Cross where there had been a bad accident on the A61.