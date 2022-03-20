At around 11.20pm Derbyshire Police were called to a two vehicle collision on Carnfield Hill, South Normanton.

All emergency services were in attendance and a 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was driving the second vehicle was taken to hospital where he remains and is being treated for his injuries.

The crash happened on Carnfield Hill in South Normanton.

The police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a red Skoda Fabia around the Alfreton or South Normanton areas earlier last night.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact the police using the following methods and quoting reference number 22000159202.