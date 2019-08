A 42-year-old man appeared at Nottingham Magistrates court earlier this month charged with two burglary dwelling offences.

Simon Pridmore of 10 Bishop Street, Mansfield is charged with two offences of burglary dwelling-theft.

Stanley Road in Forest Town

The charges relate to two incidents.

The first burglary occurred on Stanley Road in Forest Town on July 27.

The second burglary occurred on July 29 at Deepdale Gardens in Forest Town.

He has been remanded into custody and is to appear at Nottingham Crown Court.