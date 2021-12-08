Man charged with criminal damage after Kimberley MP's office door smashed multiple times

The MP's office has been vandalised numerous times over the last few months.

Police launched an investigation after a front door window was smashed on four occasions at the constituency office of MP Darren Henry in Derby Road, Stapleford.

Damage was discovered following incidents which are reported to have happened at around 11.40pm on Tuesday, October 26, 11.30pm on Wednesday, November 3, 10.30pm on Tuesday, November 9, and 11.40pm on Wednesday, December 1.

Following the reports, officers have been conducting a number of enquiries, including checking CCTV.

Jevan Slater, 23, of Birley Street, Stapleford, has since been charged with criminal damage.

He was released on conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday January 11 next year.

Sergeant Tara Clapperton, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Since this damage was reported to us, officers have been working hard to conduct enquiries and understand the circumstances of what happened.

“A man has now been charged in connection with these incidents and is due to appear before court.

“We continue to welcome any further information from the public and urge anyone who witnessed the incidents or has any information to get in touch.”