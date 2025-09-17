Man banned from loitering and begging in Mansfield

A Mansfield man has been given an Anti-Social Behaviour Order after he ‘persistently’ begged for money and harassed people.

Mansfield District Council sought an injunction against Mark Quimby, formerly of Meadows Cottage, Mansfield Woodhouse.

At a hearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on September 4, the judge agreed to grant a two-year injunction after being told that Mr Quimby had been repeatedly asked not to beg outside various supermarkets in the district.

The conditions of the injunction are that Mark Quimby must not enter Morrisons supermarket and car park in Mansfield Woodhouse; harass, alarm or distress members of the public, employees of the council or the police in the district of Mansfield by shouting, swearing, using threatening behaviour or by causing excessive noise, he must also not encourage or instruct others to behave similarly; approach people in the district to beg for money or any other item or sit on the ground, in a doorway or loiter outside of a public building, including shops, in the district of Mansfield.

The judge also ordered Mr Quimby to pay costs of £1,183.70.

After the case, Coun Angie Jackson, joint portfolio holder for Wellbeing Health and Safer Communities, said: “These kinds of cases are complex. This injunction is the result of a great deal of work and effort by our Community Safety officers over a period of around 17 weeks.

“We recognise that people who beg are often in need of support and have difficult lives. We have given Mr Quimby many opportunities to engage with support services but unfortunately, he has not taken up these opportunities.

“We also recognise that members of the public don’t want to feel harassed or threatened when they do their weekly shop at the supermarket and they need protection from individuals engaging in persistent antisocial behaviour.

“Seeking an injunction of this kind is always a last resort and was completely the right thing to do in this case. We hope Mr Quimby now also does the right thing by engaging with the support services offered to him.”