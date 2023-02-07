Man arrested for weapons offence after homes evacuated by police in Cossall

Police officers became “concerned for the safety of a man and his neighbours” after being called to a property on Newton’s Lane yesterday (February 6), at about 4.20pm.

An area was cordoned off while the incident was being dealt with, and a small number of residents were briefly evacuated from their homes and taken to a community centre as a precaution.

Following inquiries, a man was safely detained and arrested nearby, at around 5.50pm, on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

The incident happened on Newtons Lane, Cossall, yesterday.

The incident was safely resolved, and residents were able to return to their homes.

Ashley Bates, aged 38, of Newton’s Lane, Cossall, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was subsequently released on bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on March 16.

Temporary Inspector Iain Blackstock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I’d like to thank residents for their patience and understanding while we carried out our work to resolve the incident safely.