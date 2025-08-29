Man arrested following suspected firearms discharge in Kirkby

By Shelley Marriott
Published 29th Aug 2025, 13:52 BST
A man has been arrested following reports of a suspected firearm being discharged into the air in Kirkby.

Officers were called to Beacon Drive, Kirkby, at around 7.45pm on Thursday, August 28.

Armed officers swiftly attended the incident and a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Detective Inspector Luke Waller, of Nottinghamshire police, said: “We take all reports of firearms incidents extremely seriously and are now working quickly to understand the circumstances surrounding this report.

Officers were called to Beacon Drive, Kirkby

“I would like to reassure people that there have been no reports of any injuries and we believe this was an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting incident 612 of August 28.

