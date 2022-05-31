Man arrested following reports of e-scooter drink-driving in Mansfield Woodhouse

A scooter rider is alleged to have damaged several cars while travelling down Newhaven Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, at around 8.10pm on Thursday, May 26.

Officers attended the scene and located a suspect, who failed a roadside breathalyser test.

A 25-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, criminal damage and driving without insurance.

Sergeant Vicki Wetton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “In the same way as driving a motor vehicle while drunk is illegal, riding an e-scooter while under the influence is also a criminal offence.

“Drink-driving in its entirety, whether it’s behind the wheel of a car or on a scooter, is completely unacceptable and will never be tolerated on our streets.

“It’s important that people realise that these scooters aren’t toys and can put people in danger if they’re not driven properly.”