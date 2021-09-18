Man arrested after video shows dog being kicked in park near Sutton

Derbyshire Police officers said yesterday they were made aware of a video online of a dog being kicked in a park in Blackwell.

A man has now been arrested over with the incident.

A force spokesman said: “Five dogs have also been removed from a property in Blackwell due to concerns about their welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police have arrested a man after video showed a dog being kicked in a park in Blackwell.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 21*540928.