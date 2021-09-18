Man arrested after video shows dog being kicked in park near Sutton
A man has been arrested after footage emerged showing a dog being kicked.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 7:03 am
Updated
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 7:39 am
Derbyshire Police officers said yesterday they were made aware of a video online of a dog being kicked in a park in Blackwell.
A man has now been arrested over with the incident.
A force spokesman said: “Five dogs have also been removed from a property in Blackwell due to concerns about their welfare.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 21*540928.