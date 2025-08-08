Man arrested after knifepoint shop robbery in Mansfield Woodhouse

By Shelley Marriott
Published 8th Aug 2025, 17:08 BST
Police arrested a suspect within minutes of a knifepoint shop robbery in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Officers were called to Tesco Express, in Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse, around 5pm on Thursday, August 7, following reports a man had entered the store and brandished a knife.

A shop assistant was ordered to hand over cash and the offender grabbed a quantity of notes before fleeing.

Another shop worker was pushed by the offender as he exited the store.

Bodyworn footage captured the suspect's arrestplaceholder image
Response, neighbourhood and tactical support group teams were on the scene quickly and secured a detailed description of the offender.

After an area search officers detained a suspect in nearby Kingsley Avenue.

A police car and a cell were damaged following the man’s arrest.

A 40-year-old man remains in custody having been arrested on suspicion of robbery and two counts of criminal damage.

Detectives are now analysing CCTV footage and carrying out other local inquiries as they investigate the incident.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Sansom, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extremely efficient response to a serious incident by the teams who initially attended the scene.

“Incidents of this nature can be distressing for shop staff and those involved will be supported as the investigation progresses.

“There were also a number of shoppers in the store at the time so I hope they welcome the robust police response.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and has relevant information or dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or mobile phone footage.”

Anyone who can assist should call 101, quoting incident number 523 of August 7, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

