Man arrested after items linked to Mansfield shop theft found in car by police

A haul of suspected stolen items was found in the back of a car after the vehicle was linked to a shop theft in Mansfield.

Officers were called the St Peter’s Retail Park at about 6pm on Tuesday, March 4, when trainers were reported stolen.

Suspects made off from the scene in a car – details of which were passed to the police.

The car was later intercepted in Sutton, and found to contain multiple items of clothing, washing detergents, fragrances and beauty products.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of drugs.

Sergeant Neil Priestley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Tackling shop theft is a key priority for us in Mansfield, where we have developed a very robust response in partnership with local retailers.

“A key part of that response is the timely sharing of details with the police – including suspect and vehicle descriptions.

“In this instance that information allowed us to quickly locate and arrest a suspect and recover a significant quantity of suspected stolen items.

“As we have said previously, people travelling to Mansfield to commit shop thefts are very likely to come face to face with a police officer sooner or later.”