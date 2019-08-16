Man, 88, reported missing from Forest Town home, is found safe and well Police thanked everyone who shared their appeal to locate a missing man. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up An 88-year-old man reported missing from Forest Town has been found safe and well. Joseph Brown had been reported missing from his home in Forest Town since 9am on Thursday.Nottinghamshire Police thanked everyone for sharing the appeal. Mansfield twins to be split for first time following successful A-level results