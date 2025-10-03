Man, 61, dies after fire at Mansfield home

A man has died following a house fire in Mansfield on Friday, September 26.

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield and Edwinstowe fire stations attended the incident on Methuen Avenue, Mansfield, at around 6.20am.

The man has been formally identified as Johnathan McMurdo, aged 61.

Following a joint investigation with Nottinghamshire Police, it is believed the most likely cause of the fire is accidental.

An inquest will be held at the Coroners Court to determine the cause of death.

Group Manager Tom Staples said: “This is a deeply tragic incident, and on behalf of everyone at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Johnathan.

“Our crews will continue to support the local community in the coming days.”

Firefighters will remain in the local area over the next few days to provide reassurance and to offer free Home Fire Safety Checks to residents.