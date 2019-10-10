Major retail development in Warsop set for green light

A former cinema in Warsop could be demolished to make way for a major new retail development if plans are approved.

Planning officers at Mansfield District Council have recommended that the application be approved by councillors on the planning applications committee.

The Strand Cinema, on Church Street, would be demolished to make way for six retail spaces, car parking and two office units.

The cinema opened in 1936, and closed as a cinema in 1961.

The plans were submitted by The ARBA Group, which hope to attract further high street retailers to the parish in a development which will "generate opportunities".

Andrew Allen, ARBA director, said: “This site has been derelict for some time, and it is clear that local people want to see something done with it that benefits the local community.

“There have been a number of false starts but hopefully, because we have consulted with a number of interested parties, our proposals will come to fruition.

"The people of Warsop deserve a development that generates opportunities, and we're very positive and are committed to the scheme.

"The history of the site is that Tesco had acquired it and were going to put a superstore on it, but they pulled out and then another retailer came in before walking away, and the site was left redundant."

Your Chad reported in May that discount food retailer Heron will be the first to take up one of five available retail spaces.

However, Nottinghamshire County Council's Highways Department has raised concerns about parking at the site, and have requested a car park management plan from the developers.

In a report on the proposals, a spokesperson for the department stated: "The Highway Authority have concerns regarding the parking provision for this development as there is potential for customers parking on street with parking already in high demand in this residential area."

The Planning Applications Committee are expected to make a decision about the development at a public meeting on October 17.