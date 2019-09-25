Major Mansfield road to close overnight for two weeks

A major Mansfield road is set to shut for 15 nights whilst major resurfacing works are undertaken.

Chesterfield Road South is set to close at 7.30pm, and re-open at 5.30 am for 15 days, starting on Monday September 30.

Chesterfield Road South

The closure will be in place in the direction of Mansfield between Chesterfield Road South's junctions with Debdale Lane and Woodhouse Road.

Further road closures are expected while drainage works are carried out on Rosemary Street for three nights from September 25.

Neil Hodgson on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council said: “Drainage repairs are to be made starting Wednesday 25th September for three nights between 7.30pm until 5.30pm. "During this time, Rosemary Street will be closed at both ends but Chesterfield Road will remain open.

“From Monday 30th September, a programme of carriageway resurfacing works between Beech Hill Avenue and Rosemary Street will get underway which will result in the overnight closure of Chesterfield Road South, in the direction of Mansfield, between its junctions with Debdale Lane and Woodhouse Road.

"Access for residents will be maintained wherever possible.

"Drivers are advised to follow the signed diversion route via the A6075, A38 and A6009.

“Traffic travelling from Mansfield towards Chesterfield will be unaffected.

“Parking restrictions will also be in operation on the southbound carriageway towards Mansfield, with a tow-away policy for any vehicles parked within the restrictions. We kindly ask residents to ensure that their vehicles are moved before 19:30 to ensure that they do not receive a penalty notice, or their vehicle is towed away.

“The much-needed works are being carried out overnight to keep disruption to a minimum, and whilst we understand the closures may cause some disruption, the improvements will improve the surface for road users for years to come and we thank drivers for their patience.

“Dates are weather dependent and as such are subject to change.”