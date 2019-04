A temporary road closure will be put in place on June 16.

Clipstone Road East will be closed for the day, from its junction of Amber Grove to its junction with Clipstone Drive.

Seven Trent Water will close the road from 8am until 5pm, while they replace a defective manhole cover.

For any enquire, contact Kirsty Townsend of Amey on 01785624168.