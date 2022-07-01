Major Mansfield pub set to close for refurbishment - and promises 'all-new children's play area'

The Widecombe Fair, on Oak Tree Lane, will close on Monday, July 4, for work to begin, with bosses aiming to reopen later in the month.

Sarah Atkinson, general manager, said: “Widecombe Fair is such a fantastic, family friendly pub, and the aim of this refurbishment is to make our already superb offering bigger and better for locals.

“We’ll be reopening our doors in late July, so it won’t be long before you can visit and enjoy our fantastic grilled menu in a new al fresco dining experience in the sunshine.”

The Widecombe Fair pub in Mansfield.

Planned work includes refreshing the Greene King venue’s decor with ‘all-new wooden panelling and fixtures, as well as a fresh interior colour palette of neutral tones throughout the site’.

A fire stove is being installed ‘to accentuate the cosy, homely feel’, while the bar area will be expanded and upgraded, ‘boasting a spacious and modern look for guests to enjoy’.

Outside, the external seating area will be given an overhaul to create a new and improved garden for the summer – the garden is due to be extended to offer full table service outside for 250 covers.

A spokesman said: “What’s more, an all-new children’s play area is set to be added as part of the investment, enhancing the family friendly appeal of the popular Mansfield pub just in time for summer.”

