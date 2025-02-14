Major engagement as couple from the Netherlands visit Sherwood Forest

An image of the newly engaged couple, Mark and Sascha, shared by Visit Sherwood Forest.

Staff and visitors enjoyed a Valentine's treat at Sherwood Forest, as a couple visiting from the Netherlands got engaged at the historic site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark and Sascha were on a short trip to the UK and included Sherwood Forest in their travel itinerary as they wanted to discover if the legendary woodland they had heard so much about from the tales of Robin Hood was indeed a real place.

Captivated by the forest's beauty and its folklore, Mark proposed to Sascha beneath the Major Oak on Thursday (February 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at Sherwood Forest were excited to share the news on their social media at www.facebook.com/visitsherwood.

In a post, a spokesperson for the site, said: “We wish them every happiness on their wedding day, and a long and wonderful life together.”

Even the Sheriff of Nottingham congratulated the newly engaged couple.

Wooded for centuries, Sherwood Forest is home to the legendary Major Oak, estimated to be around 1,000 years old.