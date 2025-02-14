Major engagement as couple from the Netherlands visit Sherwood Forest
Mark and Sascha were on a short trip to the UK and included Sherwood Forest in their travel itinerary as they wanted to discover if the legendary woodland they had heard so much about from the tales of Robin Hood was indeed a real place.
Captivated by the forest's beauty and its folklore, Mark proposed to Sascha beneath the Major Oak on Thursday (February 13).
Staff at Sherwood Forest were excited to share the news on their social media at www.facebook.com/visitsherwood.
In a post, a spokesperson for the site, said: “We wish them every happiness on their wedding day, and a long and wonderful life together.”
Even the Sheriff of Nottingham congratulated the newly engaged couple.
Wooded for centuries, Sherwood Forest is home to the legendary Major Oak, estimated to be around 1,000 years old.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.