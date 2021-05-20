Maintenance services expanded to help keep Sherwood district tidy

Following a tenant consultation the council brought the maintenance of its housing land back in-house in April, after previously contracting the service to an external provider.

The move follows the transition of the council’s housing services, formerly Newark and Sherwood Homes, being brought back in-house in February 2020.

The council already maintains parks, open spaces and playing fields in Newark and Sherwood and from April it began the same high level of grounds maintenance on all green areas around its council houses, bungalows, flats and residential complexes too.

The grounds maintenance service in Newark and Sherwood has been expanded

Last year, tenants were asked how the maintenance of housing land could be improved and increased litter picking, flower bed maintenance, tree pruning and improved paving and parking areas emerged as some of the key areas that residents would like to see improved.

As well as grass cutting, hedge trimming, weed removal, tree maintenance, planting and litter picking, the Council’s Street Scene team will also undertake the upkeep of hard surfaces, such as parking, pathways and garage sites, and playgrounds.

As part of the new service, tenants will also have access to free community engagement opportunities including communal gardening days and wildlife workshops in conjunction with the council’s park ranger team; as well as diversionary activities for young people, in locations around the district.

Coun Roger Jackson, chairman of the district council’s leisure and environment committee, said: “We’re thrilled to now offer this expanded service to our residents and tenants.

"Our street scene team already does a fantastic job making our parks, playing fields and open spaces cleaner, safer and greener and I am delighted that we are now delivering the same quality standards on our housing land too.

“Tenant engagement is also extremely important to us - we’re always keen to help boost pride in our neighbourhoods and I really hope residents will take advantage of and enjoy some of the free workshops that will take place as over the summer months.”