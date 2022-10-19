Madhatters tearoom in Kimberley has relaunched as new owners take the reins

Madhatters, in James Street, has now officially re-opened under the ownership of Hannah Newsham-Brooks, 37, and Damian Newsham, 41.

This comes after previous owner of ten years, Nygel Stevenson, decided to sell the business.

After a makeover and new signage Hannah and Damian re-opened the doors on October 7.

Hannah, who works at Holgate Academy in Hucknall, said: “Me and Damian had always spoken about wanting a business between us.

"I’ve worked in hospitality and Damian has owned a bar in Manchester.

"He’d always worked in hospitality and catering but he gotten out of that before he met me, but I’d always had part time jobs in pubs and I loved it, chatting to customers and everything.

"Originally we said we wanted a pub but we thought about the long hours and thought about what we wanted and then we saw a post on Facebook about Madhatters.

"We ignored it for ages and then one day I just said to Damian, lets just go and meet the man.

"I just got this feeling when I walked in. I was so giddy. I knew straight away and we had to have it. It couldn’t have gone better.”

Damian is originally from Leeds and Hannah is from Swanwick and the pair met while they were at university in Manchester.

They have now lived in Kimberley for the past two years.

Hannah said: “We got the keys on October 1, and my parents, auntie, uncle and Damian were there from 8am to 8pm, five days a week, and then we had had a friends and family event on Thursday, before we opened on the Friday.

"We’ve just been doing cakes and drinks before our lunch menu starts.

The new lunch menu launched on October 20, with afternoon teas, a bottomless brunch and an extensive cocktail menu soon to follow.

As well as the usual menu they will also be hosting events with the first taking place on October 29, which will be Halloween Rock and Roll Bingo and Spooktackular Cocktail Night.