Mad Hatter's tea party for Edwinstowe nursery children about to head off to school
Children at an Edwinstowe nursery preparing for school were given a great send off with a Mad Hatter’s tea party.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 3:10 pm
Updated
Friday, 27th August 2021, 3:50 pm
The children at enjoyed the party in the theme of Alice in wonderland and dressed up for the occasion along with the staff.
Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said: “We wanted to give our children who are leaving to go to school a famous party.
“The children enjoyed a banquet fit for royalty along with party games.
"We have places available to come and join our nursery.”
Cherubs Day Nursery, in Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe, offers childcare for babies from six weeks old to children of school age.
For more information about Cherubs visit cherubsnurseries.co.uk