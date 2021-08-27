Mad Hatter's tea party for Edwinstowe nursery children about to head off to school

The children enjoyed an Alice in Wonderland themed tea party

Sarah Hickling, nursery manager, said: “We wanted to give our children who are leaving to go to school a famous party.

“The children enjoyed a banquet fit for royalty along with party games.

"We have places available to come and join our nursery.”

Cherubs Day Nursery, in Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe, offers childcare for babies from six weeks old to children of school age.

For more information about Cherubs visit cherubsnurseries.co.uk