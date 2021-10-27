M1 McDonald's searching for 'Cinderella' who left her shoe after late-night visit
A McDonald’s is searching for its ‘very own Cinderella’ who left her shoe at the restaurant after a fairy tale late-night visit.
The chain’s Markham Vale outlet, near Bolsover, said it wanted to reunite ‘the lady in question’ with her shoe and other items she left behind on Saturday.
A Facebook post said: “Here at Markham Vale we're searching for our very own Cinderella.
“She visited the restaurant on Saturday (October 23) night at about 1.30 in the morning.
“If anyone knows the lady in question she left her bag, one shoe and a photo of herself and her friend at Revelations.”
The post adds: “Can you help reunite Cinders with her shoe?”
The post has been shared dozens of times and people have tagged in friends saying ‘this has you written all over it’.
Contact the restaurant via Facebook if you can help.
