Luna's Legacy: Christmas 'miracle' as 'abandoned' dog hit by car in Mansfield recovers
Beauty’s Legacy — a charity run by volunteers who help reunite lost or stolen pets — launched a plea for donations to cover vet costs of Luna, a dog who was found injured in Mansfield after being hit by a car last week.
Lisa Dean, founder of the animal welfare charity, said the four-year-old greyhound was abandoned with the owner “uninterested” in the dog after she was found by police.
As a result of her injuries, Lisa said Luna’s treatment equated to a hefty vet bill of £1,500 as the charity is currently liaising with the vets to ensure Luna receives the treatment she needs.
The young greyhound’s treatment fund reached a “fantastic” £1,400 which has covered her vet bills.
Lisa, who was full of praise for all those who have supported Luna’s journey, said: “The staff at Mansfield Vets4Pets are showering her with love, along with the very best care and I want to thank them all from the bottom of my heart, especially Rebecca, Kayley and Sam who are going above and beyond for this special girl.
“All of us at Beauty’s Legacy are so very grateful.
“It broke my heart to see the state of her, the bruising alone is horrific and the state of her poor legs is just awful yet she still gave me kisses and her tail wags nonstop.”
Other donations include a gingerbread teddy, blankets, and a ramp from Jo and staff at the Children's Society Charity shop, and also Christmas treats, a beautiful Christmas bed and a sloth toy from Raw and Paw.
Lisa thanked the community for their generosity with funds and donations to aid with Luna’s recovery.
Lisa added: “This little lady has won the hearts of the nation.
“She will be fostered by a member of staff from the vets over Christmas and New Year, while she recovers from her operation, so she will be in the best of hands and can be closely monitored.”
Luna is now recovering post surgery with her foster carer over Christmas.
The surgeon will see Luna next week for a check up.