Lucky Mansfield neighbours scoop thousands as Postcode Lottery returns to town

A dream wedding, a trip to Budapest and an adventure to the Grand Canyon are now on the horizon for 12 lucky Mansfield residents, after they scooped thousands on the Postcode Lottery.

Residents on Ley Lane were the lucky winners of £30,000 each after their postcode came up on the draw - the third big win in Mansfield in as many years.

The draw randomly selects a postcode from across the country and shares out a lump sum of winnings. The catch - you've got to be "in it to win it".

One of the winners, 38-year-old Claire Trewick, "burst into tears" when her £30,000 cheque was revealed. She plans to spend the money on a wedding to her fiancé of 12 years:

She said: "We’ve been together for 14 years and engaged for 12 of them, so we’re definitely spending it on the wedding - I have a venue in mind already."

Winning the Postcode Lottery seems run in the family for Claire, as her future sister-in-law won big last year in the same area. Claire added: "I thought if she could be a winner, so could I."

Ian and Margaret Harvey with Jeff Brazier.

Recently retired Margaret Harvey, 71, was another resident netting £30,000.

She said: "I’m elated! It was such a wonderful, wonderful shock. No way was I expecting this amount. I thought it would be £1,000 so I didn’t want my imagination to run away with me."

Now that Margaret can allow her imagination to run away with her, she has a few ideas about how she will spend her money

She added: "Myself and my husband Ian were thinking about a holiday at the beginning of December to Budapest, but now we’re thinking about doing a cruise along the river Danube as that includes Budapest too.

Claire Trewick with Jeff Brazier, Postcode Lottery ambassador.

"I feel so lucky to be able to do this now as I’ve worked over and above what I should have, so now I can enjoy my retirement.

"My children and two grandkids will benefit in some way, but my kids have both told me to treat myself and to do something I’ve never done before!”

Ian was with Margaret when she received her cheque, and she’s making sure he "earns his right" to spend her windfall.

She said: “I keep asking him what it feels like being married to someone with money. I’ve been telling him to put the kettle on and make me a cup of coffee."

Left to right: Margaret Harvey, Keith Mason, Claire Trewick, Jeff Brazier, Dianne Patterson and Michael Postles.

Other winners include retired mechanic, Keith Mason, 63, and his wife Karen, 64.

They play with one ticket each meaning they both received a £30,000 cheque, and plan on using the prize money to visit the Gran Canyon in the USA.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier was in Mansfield presenting the winners with their cheques.

He said: "It sounds like our winners are going to be putting their prize money to good use, from visiting the Grand Canyon to planning a wedding.

"It’s always nice to visit so many winners in the same street and today was no exception. It was I’m sure they will all have a ball spending their win."