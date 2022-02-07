Bidders went quackers for the little knitted duck, who has been named ‘Dennis,’ pulling in a nest egg of £68 for the Mansfield Wildlife Rescue, run by Cheryl Martins on Brown Avenue.

The lucky duck found his ‘forever’ home and name, after the winning bid was won by Peter Shead, of Mansfield Woodhouse.

Councillor John Coxhead, who organised the fundraiser said:

“Would you believe it!

"We got a bid for of £35, quite a lot of for a little duck, but we were asked to then re advertise, or let someone else home him.

"I then liaised with the next bidder down, who had offered a £33 bid for him, so altogether raising a staggering £68 for the Wildlife Rescue Centre. Absolutely Awsome!

“Yes, Dennis the duck, as he has now been named, definitely got the home he deserves, and is very happy to be part of a family living in Mansfield Woodhouse.

“Peter Shead who continues to support the Mansfield Wildlife Rescue has given Dennis a lovely home, Dennis has definitely landed on his webbed feet!

"I’ve warned Peter, though, to keep an eye on Dennis, as he may contact his ducky pals and tell them how he's being spoilt, they may try to get in on the action.”

He added “I’d also like to thank Sue Draper-Todkill from Ashfield for her support in helping Dennis find the ideal place to live but also helping raise money to assist Chery Martins go forward with Mansfield Wildlife Rescue.”