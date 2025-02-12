Love for Loki as brave Nottinghamshire police dog retires after years of loyal service

An exceptional police dog is enjoying his retirement after nearly five years of brave and loyal service to the public.

Police Dog Loki has been a regular thorn-in-the side to criminals and suspects since he was first licensed in May 2020 – with car thieves and runaway suspects among those left to regret a meeting with him.

The German Shepherd, who is being stood down on medical grounds, has earned a reputation for his excellent nose and outstanding physical bravery.

Most recently he was celebrated by detectives after sniffing out several items of key evidence after a serious road traffic collision.

Last summer Loki also tracked two suspected car thieves for more than a mile after a vehicle failed to stop for officers.

Loki followed their scent though woodland, over streams, and across open fields before leading his handler to them.

Another suspect to fall foul of Loki and his handler was the driver of a stolen van who failed to stop for police before colliding with multiple other vehicles on a motorway.

The suspect attempted to run from the scene but was no match for Loki, who bounded after him and took him to the ground.

Loki, one of the first two dedicated firearms support dogs at Nottinghamshire Police, also supported armed officers at several firearms incidents across the county.

He was also a frequent presence at public order incidents including football matches and large public events.

Loki’s Handler PC Sam Hawker said: “Loki has been an exemplary dog during his service with us and has earned a reputation for his bravery, loyalty and exceptional nose.

“He has been a joy to work with over the last few years and I really can’t speak highly enough of him.

“All in all, he has definitely earned his retirement and should now have many years of happy life ahead of him.”

Sergeant Nick Dachtler added: “Our handlers have a unique bond with their animals that grows and grows over time.

“Each look to the other to keep them safe and they are constantly working to get better and better at the core policing disciplines.

“Loki has and Sam have worked extremely well together and it is with much regret that we are bringing Loki’s service to an early close.”