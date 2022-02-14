Love all around as first ever 'Romantic Kimberley' weekend hailed great success

Staff member Ben got into the spirit at the Nelson and Railway pub in Kimberley.

This year, the town celebrated Valentine’s Day in style with a series of love-themed events over three days from Friday, February 11, to Sunday, February 13.

The festival was the first of its kind in the whole of the UK, bringing out Kimberley residents’ romantic sides with a ‘unique and enchanting’ weekend full of fun for loved-up couples and optimistic singletons alike.

The free ‘Romantic Kimberley’ event – organised by Kimberley Town Council – took place each evening from sunset and featured romantic lighting in the town centre, fireworks, impressive laser displays and illuminations.

A 20-ft interactive ‘love wall’ let residents see their giant declarations of love projected.

A love heart fireworks display took place at 10pm on each night of the festival and musical entertainment from a series of ‘Love Troubadors’ toured around all participating venues across town every evening to delight punters.

There was also a 20-ft interactive ‘love wall’, where residents could see their giant declarations of love projected, along with a series of ‘enchanted trees’ to make wishes on.

In addition, a special ‘love lotto’ saw top prizes up for grabs, with all proceeds going to the British Heart Foundation.

The romantic event, which was described as “your chance to show your loved one how you feel”, was made possible thanks to the Government’s Welcome Back Fund in conjunction with Broxtowe Borough Council.

Shops and bars across Kimberley got involved by creating romantic window displays.

On the opening night, Kimberley’s MP Darren Henry launched two love heart rockets to officially begin the festival.

He later said that he now hopes the event will become a staple in residents’ calendars every year.

He said: “We had a lovely time at the opening night of Kimberley’s Love Festival. It was an honour to open the event.

“Thank you to Neil Oakden from Kimberley Town Council for the inspired idea of this festival and also the tireless work of Trevor Rood, Tony Mason and Neil Doherty.