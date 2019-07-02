Lottery grant for Mansfield domestic abuse service

A Mansfield domestic abuse service has secured £466,877 in funding from The National Lottery, which will help them support abuse survivors.

Nottinghamshire Independent Domestic Abuse Services (NIDAS), are a small, independent charity working across Mansfield and Ashfield.

NIDAS are also looking for anyone who would like to take part in the upcoming Mansfield five and 10k runs in September

NIDAS offer a family based approach for people who are living with or have experienced any form of domestic abuse.

The money will fund the NIDAS whole family approach, which is a model of support designed specifically to help the whole family when they contact the service.

Simon Bernacki, director of business development at NIDAS said: “Quite often families are left in limbo-land, not knowing who is supporting them or when it might happen or who will get support first but this funding breaks down some of those barriers by increasing capacity within the system and enabling families to access support all at the same time.

"We plan to use this money to directly support families through our family team who are a group of experienced, qualified, caring and passionate individuals trained at keeping families safe and placing children at the heart of everything they do.

“So many families and professionals tell us how much of a difference NIDAS support has meant to them, which confirmed in our hearts and minds, that our whole family approach really does work and motivated us to ask the Lottery for additional funding.

“Staff, volunteers and Trustees are over the moon about this funding announcement as we can continue delivering and developing our whole family approach, in particular, working with a different client base, such as providing support for males and couples who wish to stay in relationships.”

Living within a household or relationship where domestic abuse is present can have a long-term traumatic impact on everyone.

Last year there were 6,645 reported incidents of domestic abuse in Nottinghamshire and 43 per cent of these occurred in Mansfield and Ashfield.

NIDAS' whole family approach has supported thousands of families since 1989, focusing on intervention and prevention at the earliest stage possible, giving people the tools to build stronger families and find their voice to live healthy, happy and safe lives.

Mr Bernacki, added: "This funding is critical to NIDAS as it represents almost 50 per cent of our annual income each year.

"Without the support of grant giving bodies like The National Lottery Community Fund, we would not be able to deliver services to families across Mansfield and Ashfield to the level that is needed.

"Whilst this is fantastic news, we are acutely aware that statutory agencies and commissioned services are under immense pressure already so this additional funding will complement the wider community.

"Through an investment like this, we can demonstrate the approach we take is valued and acknowledged by external agencies.

"We are truly humbled by this achievement as there are so many worthwhile charities working across both districts who are all continually paddling to stay afloat. If we can help by sharing our recent experience of the application process, then please get in touch with us.

"We plan to work directly with an estimated 356 families (parents and children) each year as part of our whole family approach.

"We also want to build on the work we do directly with over 150 professionals and agencies each year by supporting, guiding, training and advising them how to better support the families they are working with locally."

NIDAS are planning a family festival on August 30, as part of a wider programme to celebrate their 30th birthday this year as well as launch the new Lottery funded project.

They are looking for families, friends and supporters past and present, who would like to share their stories of how NIDAS (previously Mansfield & Ashfield Women’s Aid) made a difference on their journey to live a life free from harm and how they can help others in a similar position today. Please get in touch with Sue Ready sue@nidas.org.uk if you have any stories you would like to share.

NIDAS are also looking for anyone who would like to take part in the upcoming Mansfield five and 10k runs in September and raise some funds for the charity.

To find out more about NIDAS, visit: http://www.nidas.org.uk/

If you have been affected by domestic abuse and need help, you can also visit: nationaldomesticviolencehelpline.org.uk

You can also call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Freephone Helpline on 0808 2000 247