The Law Society has said the complexity of fraud cases combined with backlogs across the legal system could be behind the long waits.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice show the median wait for 42 outstanding fraud cases in Nottinghamshire was 44 weeks.

Across England, the median waiting time for outstanding cases is 44 weeks – the longest of any major crime category.

Figures show fraud cases in Nottinghamshire are taking a long time to come court for trial. Photo: John Smith

In addition, 312 cases have been outstanding for two years or more – including 13 in Nottinghamshire.

In 2019, there were just 68 such cases across the country.

Lubna Shuja, Law Society president, said: "The long waiting time for fraud cases to come to trial may in part be due to the complexity of the cases, especially as they often involve a number of defendants.

"Such cases often are long trials which require weeks of court time.

"This means they are more difficult for listing officers to schedule.

"They inevitably take longer to reach trial than simpler, single defendant cases might, especially now with the huge backlogs in the criminal courts."

For England as a whole, serious fraud cases took just over a year to be completed after a charge was first raised – having taken less than six months at the same point in 2019.

Ms Shuja continued: "We must remember that fraud cases can involve many victims as well as defendants. It is vital that those victims also get justice in a timely fashion, and are not just left at the back of the ever-increasing queue of cases waiting to be dealt with."

In June 2019, the median wait for outstanding serious fraud cases in England was 14 weeks – while in Nottinghamshire this was 16 weeks.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "People who break the law must face justice, and more criminal cases are now reaching the Crown Court than at any point over the last two years."