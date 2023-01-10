Optometrist Donna Whyborn was congratulated by colleagues at Scrivens in Sutton’s Idlewells Shopping Centre and presented with a designer handbag in recognition of her 25 years of service with the family-owned opticians.

Donna said: “I’ve seen many changes over the years thanks to advances in technology and it means we can detect more and more conditions through eye tests.

“We have loyal customers and in some cases I have been seeing the same people for all those 25 years.

Donna (right) was presented with a designer handbag in recognition of her long service from area manager Helen Bamforth.

“In the future I would like to pass on my knowledge and experience to the next generation of optometrists.”

Helen Bamforth, area manager, said: “Donna is a loyal and hardworking professional who is popular with our customers and a great member of staff.