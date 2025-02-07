Long read: Calls for collective action as Sutton residents share town centre concerns

Residents have united to demand action to improve and enhance Sutton town centre, as antisocial behaviour and fears of unsafety appear major concerns.

In January, Carrie Austin, a business owner and resident of Sutton, expressed her hopes for collective action to improve and enhance the town centre, to make Sutton a place people can be proud of.

She issued a digital open letter and launched a photography campaign on Facebook, documenting widespread concerns through a series of images and quotes.

A call for action

Sutton town centre, Idewells Shopping Centre in January 2025.

Carrie has urged representatives and the community to come together and improve Sutton town centre for residents and business owners.

She shared how she is hopeful to meet with officials in the coming weeks following her campaign.

Carrie explained: “Many residents and businesses, myself included, feel unsafe walking through the streets, with litter, graffiti and general neglect creating an environment that discourages both residents and visitors.”

She expressed her eagerness to collaborate with the council, police, MP, councillors, and fellow business owners to improve and enhance the town.

Sutton town centre, Low Street, January 2025.

Hundreds of residents have engaged with the open letter and shared their experiences with antisocial behaviour and crime, citing feelings of “unsafety” as a main reason to avoid the town.

Police on antisocial behaviour concerns

On Saturday, January 25, Ashfield Police issued a Section 35 dispersal order due to concerns about antisocial behaviour in the town centre.

As a result, six individuals were instructed to leave the area for 24 hours – and a 51-year-old man was later charged for failing to comply with the order.

Sutton town centre, where the sun dial has recently been removed. January 2025.

As defined by Ashfield Council's website, the term ‘anti-social behaviour’ encompasses a wide range of unacceptable activities that can negatively affect the lives of many individuals on a daily basis.

Such behaviour often leaves people feeling helpless, desperate, and with a significantly reduced quality of life.

Words like ‘nuisance, disorder, and harassment’ are frequently used to describe these actions.

According to the police website, antisocial behaviour encompasses a wide range of incidents, including public disputes, littering, vehicle nuisances – such as cars and mopeds, noise complaints, and general nuisance behaviour.

Here is the town centre site where tents had popped up last month.

Inspector Chris Boylin, who granted the dispersal order, said: “We are working hard to clamp down on antisocial behaviour in the town centre and will continue to use this kind of order when we believe it to be necessary.

“We’ve had repeated reports of people shouting, swearing and acting in a hostile manner in the town centre and this is simply not acceptable.

“This is the kind of behaviour that harms all of us as it puts people off from visiting and spending their money in the town centre.

“With this in mind I want to reassure local residents that we will be keeping a very close eye on this issue in the weeks and months ahead and will not hesitate to take this kind of action when we feel it is necessary.”

According to Nottinghamshire Police, incidents of antisocial behaviour (ASB) in the Nottinghamshire area have decreased by 11.2 percent over the past year. This data was shared in relation to the initiatives driven by the prevention hub.

These initiatives aim to strengthen relationships and inspire positivity among young people.

One of the many photos taken and edited by Carrie Austin, showcasing resident feedback on the town centre during this time.

One such initiative is a partnership with Nottingham Forest Community Trust to host the Premier League Kicks football programme, which currently takes place in Sutton on Monday nights.

Ongoing concerns in the community

In a story shared by the BBC, Wayne King, the owner of Jan's Service Centre on Mansfield Road in Sutton, revealed how he discovered a kitchen knife on the pavement outside his garage on Saturday (January 25), the same day the town centre dispersal order was issued.

Realising that the item was both dangerous and potentially evidence in a crime, Wayne stated that he turned the knife over to the police.

One resident shared her “challenging” experience of living in a town centre flat.

She reported that her flat had suffered from broken windows, as she claimed homeless individuals had taken up residence in the hallways, leading to an accumulation of rubbish and drug paraphernalia.

She explained: “We have a folder with over 150 pictures and videos of antisocial behaviour starting from April 2024.

“Antisocial behaviour has been known for years and the council have done nothing to improve the situation.”

Another concern brought to your Chad’s attention about recent events in Sutton involves reports of the robbery of a 16-year-old boy earlier this year.

The teenager’s mother, wishing to remain anonymous due to safeguarding concerns, reported that her son was attacked by a ‘gang’ that stole his mobile phone, smashed the device, and threatened him with a metal chain outside Sutton’s Asda on Priestsic Road.

She said: “I am concerned about our safety. My son is scared to leave the house, and I am scared too.”

Many residents expressed feelings of ‘hopelessness’ and ‘concern’, unsure of the cause behind what they perceive as an increase in incidents.

A series of incidents across Sutton

Last month, it was also reported by several social media users – including Lee Anderson MP – that a camp of tents where people were sleeping had popped up outside the former Wilko building on Outram Street.

Mr Anderson said that everyone in the camp has been offered new accommodation and ongoing support, but claimed they have chosen not to engage with the council.

While many believed more should be done to assist those living in the tents, others were worried about the impact this was all having on Sutton town centre.

Commenting on social media, Barbara Boxall said: “Our country is deteriorating more and more each day.”

Stuart Dallimer asked: “Surely there are hotel rooms available for them?”

Kerry Thornton shared with your Chad how she had spoken with one man who was sleeping rough.

She said: “As temperatures dropped, he was offered temporary accommodation for a few nights, but he refused.

“He was unwilling to accept short-term help only to end up back on the streets. For him, staying put became a form of protest.

“He wants to rebuild his life, but without a stable address, he faces significant obstacles.”

Kerry explained that after people noticed the first man with his tent, other rough sleepers began to join him, likely attracted by the attention his situation was receiving.

She also stated that the man she had spoken to had not engaged in any acts of antisocial behaviour.

Comments from representatives

Your Chad reached out to Lee Anderson MP and Ashfield District Council for a comment in light of these growing concerns.

Lee Anderson MP said: “I visit business owners every week and always have.

“We discuss the positives but also the issues in the town that need to be addressed.

“I frequently meet with Ashfield District Council (ADC) and the police regarding Sutton town centre too.

“I think ADC should have acted sooner and done more to support business owners when they have complained about antisocial behaviour.

“That being said, I did have a constructive meeting with ADC last Friday and action was taken.

“Regarding the tent situation, I had frequent meetings with the police and ADC.

“The people at this camp have been removed from their previous accommodation due to anti-social behaviour.

“Everybody in this camp has been offered new accommodation and ongoing support, but they have refused to engage with ADC.

“Both agencies assure me that they will continue to offer support in getting accommodation and other support that they need.

“I think we can all agree that our town centres need more support from the government and many businesses are worried that the budget will be the final nail in the coffin. I lobby the government frequently on this.

“I will keep fighting for our town centres and listening to business owners and residents.

“I have done this since 2019 and will continue to do so.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield Council, said: “We have been working with the police to tackle issues with rough sleeping and antisocial behaviour in Sutton town centre.

“We are also looking at ways we can create longer term improvements.

“We were recently made aware of rough sleepers near to the former Wilko shop in the centre.

“After offering support, principally through the Street Outreach team from the charity Framework, it became clear they did not want to engage with our teams.

“A dispersal order was put in place by the police and the council cleaned up any items left behind.

“All of our support services are still available to those who would like our help.

“The police and council’s community protection officers carry out proactive patrols of the town centre to deter anti-social behaviour.

“We also have CCTV cameras monitored 24/7 and have installed refuge points.

“Over 40 businesses have signed up to our Safe Space scheme.

“We are working to make Sutton a safer and more attractive place by creating the new Cornerstone Theatre, refurbishing Portland Square and renovating derelict high street properties.

“But we are not complacent and always open to more ideas.

“So if Carrie or other local businesses/residents have things they would like us to consider, we are very open to that.”

To report an act of antisocial behaviour – visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb-v3/report-antisocial-behaviour/ or www.ashfield.gov.uk/community-leisure/anti-social-behaviour-community-safety/report-anti-social-behaviour/.