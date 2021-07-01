Long delays on M1 near Mansfield and Sutton as firefighters work to tackle vehicle blaze
Traffic has been temporarily stopped on part of the M1 near the exits for Mansfield and Sutton following a vehicle fire.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 9:50 am
The incident is affecting the southbound carriageway from Tibshelf Services to junction 28 at Sutton
A Highways England spokesperson said: “Traffic has been temporarily stopped due to a vehicle fire.
“Firefighters and traffic officers are currently at the scene.
“All lanes will remain stopped while firefighters work on putting the fire out.”
They added: “There are 30 minute delays on the approach to this incident (above usual journey times) spanning 6.7 miles back to junction 29a.
“Average speeds on the approach to junction 28 are 6mph.
“Please take care on approach and allow extra time for your journey, should you be travelling in the area.”