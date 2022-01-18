Lockdown inspired Mansfield Town poet to write novel - attracting attention of major international agent

Richard C Bower, the official Mansfield Town FC poet, was inspired to write the novel after spending time in his garden during lockdown.

The novel, An Expedition Around My Garden, has now attracted the attention of a major international agent, who has worked on the award-winning novel PS I Love You, which was later made into a movie.

Richard said: “Last year, during the coronavirus pandemic, I started to look at every day from a different angle, nature from my garden and its energy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard C Bower - Author of 'An expedition around my garden'

“Being outdoors has so many benefits, especially for your mental health.”

Richard’s literary success also includes the best-seller Sanctuary, and Postmodern, a collection of poetry which captures the stages of his personal journey through grief.

An Expedition Around My Garden is due for release later this year.

Richard, from Whitwell, will also be performing live at the Whitwell Winter Warmer Festival on March 12.

Richard C Bower - Author - An Expedition Around my Garden

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Please support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.