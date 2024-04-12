Local man completes 300km Silva Northern Traverse race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The race began on Saturday 6th April with a cut off time at 0.00 on Wednesday 10th April. It began in the Lake District and finished in Robin Hoods Bay, Yorkshire.

The race was over the rough terrain of the Lake District and the Yorkshire moors. A total of 300km. The weather was appalling, for most of the race strong winds, torrential rain, hail and even sleet high up in the peaks of the Lake District. The route was changed slightly mid race to avoid competitors climbing one of the highest peaks due to the severity of the winds.

Lots of the runners ran through the night using head torches. Daniel completed the race lunchtime on Tuesday 9th April after 75 hours with only 3.5 hours of sleep. Tired, very wet and exhausted but delighted to have completed the challenge, and received his medal.