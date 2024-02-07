Local care home group trailblazing new anti fall technology

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Falls are often a unavoidable part of getting older, and as we age, the likely severity of the consequences of any fall also increase. Falls are the number one cause for hospital admissions from care homes and and hospital visit is also likely to have a further negative impact on the elderly. Needless to say, preventing falls is a huge priority in elderly care.

Many gadgets have been created to try and decrease the injury of falls such as infrared monitors, sensor mats and self worn pendants but one care homes is taking things a step further in their pilot to reduce the number of falls their residents suffer. Sutton Court, of Priestsic Road, Sutton in Ashfield, part of the Ashmere Nottinghamshire Group, have partnered with Digital Notts to invest in five brand new thermal monitoring devices by Hikvision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five thermal devices will be fitted to the Garden Room wing of Sutton Court as an initial trial with a view to expand the use of the devices once they have proved valuable in being able to detect, diagnose and avoid falls. These devices use thermal technology so do not show any identifiable characteristics which ensures privacy and dignity are maintained at all times.

One of the Garden Rooms fitted with Hikvision available at Sutton Court

These two way devices in real time detect a heat presence in each zone of the bedrooms, and not only alert carers instantly but open a two way communication between the resident and the care staff providing reassurance whilst awaiting help to arrive. However, its most valuable feature is that it will allow care staff to determine the cause of the fall and to put measures in place to avoid future falls.Sutton Court has already achieved an outstanding award in the area of Responsive from the CQC and are hoping these further advances will show them to be the leading light in elderly care.