Local and community history month: 10 museums and historical sites to visit in North Nottinghamshire

2 . Mansfield Museum

Mansfield Museum is a local authority museum operated by Mansfield Council. Initially known as the "Tin Tabernacle," the museum was gifted to the town of Mansfield by the wealthy collector and natural historian, William Edward Baily, in 1903. A child-friendly atmosphere encourages visits by younger people and their carers. Changing exhibitions aimed at all sectors of local society aim to keep the museum a relevant player in Mansfield's cultural life. For more information about exhibits, events and planning your visit, see more at: www.mansfield.gov.uk/museum/