Local and community history month: 10 museums and historical sites to visit in North Nottinghamshire

So, if you're looking for ideas for a day out, whether on your own or with family, here are nine museums and historical sites in the North Nottinghamshire area that are definitely worth visiting.
1. Mr Straw's House
National Trust - Mr Straw's House is a museum in Worksop. The Edwardian semi-detached house and its contents have remained largely unchanged since the 1920s. It opened to the public in 1993. Located on Blyth Grove. For opening times, prices and what to expect from your visit, see more at: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/mr-straws-house Photo: National World
2. Mansfield Museum
Mansfield Museum is a local authority museum operated by Mansfield Council. Initially known as the "Tin Tabernacle," the museum was gifted to the town of Mansfield by the wealthy collector and natural historian, William Edward Baily, in 1903. A child-friendly atmosphere encourages visits by younger people and their carers. Changing exhibitions aimed at all sectors of local society aim to keep the museum a relevant player in Mansfield's cultural life. For more information about exhibits, events and planning your visit, see more at: www.mansfield.gov.uk/museum/ Photo: Google
3. Bilsthorpe Heritage Museum
Bilsthorpe Heritage Museum is open to the public on Monday, Wednesday and Sundays, and boasts well stocked displays and memorabilia for visitors to see along with knowledgeable staff (very often ex miners) on hand to guide you through the displays. The museum is home to CHAD archives, maps and books. You can find out more about the museum by visiting - www.visit-nottinghamshire.co.uk/things-to-do/bilsthorpe-heritage-museum-p627401 Photo: Bilsthorpe Heritage Museum
4. Nottinghamshire Mining Museum
Nottinghamshire Mining Museum is located at Mansfield Railway Station and contains items, artefacts, documents, and history from across the Nottinghamshire coalfields. For updates on events and opening times, see www.facebook.com/NottsMining (Pictured: Museum volunteers Ann and Barry Donlan, David Whitchurch and Dennis Burgin with the NUM Ex and Retired Mineworkers Banner). Photo: Jason Chadwick
