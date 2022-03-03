The year-six children at King Edward Primary and Nursery School, at Littleworth, were treated to a gymnastic taster event on Wednesday.

Around 60 pupils at the St Andrew Street school enjoyed a visit from Sam Scotland, one of the coaches from Beth Tweddle Gymnastics.

Under her guidance the children soon proved to be a dab hand at balances, jumps, and holds.

Gemma Goddard, the school’s PE co-ordinator, said: “It was absolutely brilliant, really engaging and the children got to try out lots of new skills, they were very impressed with Sam, especially when she did a handstand!

"Some of the them were a little bit shy at first, but once they had a go they absolutely loved it and their confidence grew. By the end of the sessions they were really good at balancing on the beam and had learned the techniques of holds and jumps. It was fantastic. They had a lots of fun.”

Undefined: readMore

The Beth Tweddle Gymnastics organisation has been offering 200 free hours of gymnastics, as part of a national curriculum scheme. After Easter they will be coming back into the school, regularly.

Two of the children also earned a signed Beth Tweddle tee-shirt for their “amazing work” during the sessions.

Beth Tweddle Gymnastics, previously known as Total Gymnastics, was set up by Beth Tweddle, Britain's most successful gymnast with three world titles and an Olympic medal from London 2012.

See here some the super pictures from the children’s special day….

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Hop skip and jump as Littleworth school youngsters get to grip with gymnastics King Edward Primary School gymnastics. Samantha Scotland, the Beth Tweddle Gymnastics schools co-ordinator puts one of the children through their paces Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Children were eager to learn the techniques during special gymnastics session Beth Tweddle Gymnastics sessions at King Edward Primary School with Sam Scotland. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Children at Littleworth had a flipping good time during PE sessions Flipping fantastic -year six youngsters at King Edward Primary School keenly watch Samantha Scotland schools co-ordinator at Beth Tweddle Gymnastics . Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Bench mark for fun ...as Littleworth children enjoy special PE sessions in the hall Samantha Scotland BethTweddle schools co-ordinator shares her gymnastic skills with the year six students. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales