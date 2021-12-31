Little Sophie was only just a Christmas Day baby - arriving with just six minutes to spare
Weighing in at eight-and-a-half pounds, little Sophie Deka made it into the world with just six minutes to spare on Christmas Day.
The little tot was born at 11.54pm on December 25 at King’s Mill Hospital – having been expected 10 days earlier on December 15.
And she wasn’t keen to leave the womb even then – forcing new mum Magdalena into a 23-hour labour.
Magdalena, 35, from Newark, is now back at home being pampered by partner Lukasz.
She said: “It was a very long day with an almost 24-hour birth, and I couldn’t stop crying when they finally put her on my breast.
"I’m Polish, so we celebrate Christmas on the 24th – so we will be able to celebrate Sophie’s birthday on Christmas Day every year. She had been due on the 15th – she was so lazy and then she was lazy in the hospital as well.”
But it wasn’t all plain sailing for the new mum – after she was diagnosed with Covid in the maternity suite.
She added: “I came to hospital without any symptoms of Covid, but after taking a lateral flow test, it proved positive.
"During the labour I get a high temperature and I’ve not been well. I’m still testing positive but feel much better.”