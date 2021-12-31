Little Sophie was only just a Christmas Day baby - arriving with just six minutes to spare

The little tot was born at 11.54pm on December 25 at King’s Mill Hospital – having been expected 10 days earlier on December 15.

And she wasn’t keen to leave the womb even then – forcing new mum Magdalena into a 23-hour labour.

Magdalena, 35, from Newark, is now back at home being pampered by partner Lukasz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Sophie was a Christmas Day baby by just six minutes

She said: “It was a very long day with an almost 24-hour birth, and I couldn’t stop crying when they finally put her on my breast.

"I’m Polish, so we celebrate Christmas on the 24th – so we will be able to celebrate Sophie’s birthday on Christmas Day every year. She had been due on the 15th – she was so lazy and then she was lazy in the hospital as well.”

But it wasn’t all plain sailing for the new mum – after she was diagnosed with Covid in the maternity suite.

She added: “I came to hospital without any symptoms of Covid, but after taking a lateral flow test, it proved positive.

Proud mum Magdalena with the new arrival

"During the labour I get a high temperature and I’ve not been well. I’m still testing positive but feel much better.”