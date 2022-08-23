Little Mansfield cherubs discover transport on special library trip
Youngsters from a Mansfield Woodhouse nursery took a trip to the library to swot up on their current topic.
Staff from Cherubs Mansfield Woodhouse, on Welbeck Road, took the children on a trip to their nearby library, ‘to find books on transport which fits into our current topic’.
Amy Bennett, nursery co-ordinator, said: “On the way to the library we did some transport spotting, looking to see what vehicles we could see and the colours of them.
“We have also learnt the Makaton signs for five types of transport and have been engaging in transport yoga too.”