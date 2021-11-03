Six-year-old Billy Dawes and his mum Eve Dawes, aged 41, from Pleasley, took part in a sponsored walk, dressed as elves, to raise money for the village’s Christmas lights fund.

They managed to walk just more than 11 miles around their home area, eventually finishing at the Square, Pleasley.

Dressed in jolly green and red suits and hats and ringing a bell, the pair also carried a little bucket and managed to collect £700 along the way.

Since announcing their fundraising in the Chad, and across social media, they have now raised over £2000 for the festive lights.

Their gruelling walk – lasting four hours and 16 minutes – was initially delayed from its 11am start, while they waited for torrential rain to pass.

Thankfully, the clouds cleared and the sun shone down on their fundraising effort.

Along the way, the happy pair also had a surprise along Terrace Lane and at New Houghton, when they bumped into Santa Claus and his wife, who helped give them a bit of encouragement.

Eve said: “It was quite a long way on Billy’s little legs, but he absolutely loved it.

"He was handing out candy canes and elf stickers to people, and we walked further than we thought we would, although Billy was definitely flagging by the end.

“We really enjoyed it. It was just amazing how many people came out to support us, people were clapping and cheering, there were lots of people there at the end. It was fantastic, quite emotional.

Spirits

“Not only did we do this to help raise money for the lights, we wanted to lift people’s spirits after this difficult year-and-a-half we have all had with the pandemic. We just wanted to raise a few smiles, spread a little joy throughout the area. I think we did that!

“As a mum, I’m so incredibly proud of Billy for his amazing achievement completing the walk.”

To donate, see Billy’s page at fb.me/e/1dLSwywIe