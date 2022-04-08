Little donkey Hugo all set for leading role during Bilsthorpe's Palm Sunday church parade
Cheeky chappy Hugo the gentle donkey is all set for a leading role in a Palm Sunday church service parade at Bilsthorpe.
The 26-year-old Manor Farm resident will be the envy of his pals when he appears at St Margaret’s Church, at 10.30am, on Sunday, April 10.
Palm Sunday is the Christian celebration that falls on the Sunday before Easter and commemorates the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.
Hugo’s owner Di Slaney said it was a “a big adventure” for the little donkey. He’s only recently started having trips out beyond his home at the charitable trust farm on Church Hill.
Di said: "He’s been with us on foster from the Donkey Sanctuary since 2011. He’s the animal who has been with us the longest!"
"He is a very sweet older gentleman, who loves a bit of extra attention, he’s the patriarch of our equine group of donkeys and ponies.
“He lives with a giant donkey called George, who is a bit miffed to be left out of the action, but at only eight years old, he is still a bit giddy and unpredictable when it comes to human interaction!
"Hugo is more sensible and will really enjoy being the star of the show on Sunday!”
It is not the first time the Manor Farm residents animals have made an appearance in the village.
Buttons, the Miniature Shetland pony, is often seen around Christmans and Halloween, in his favourite costumes.
George and Hugo also caused a titter at a Remembrance Service last year, when Hugo, started braying along with the hymns and George joined in from a nearby field!