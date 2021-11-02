The little chap, who lives at Manor Farm, is a big star in the village and enjoyed a trot around in fancy dress for a spot of trick and treating.

His ‘magic wheelbarrow’ complete with fairy lights, included sweets and goodies for the youngsters and calendars for the adults to buy along the way. He also carried a selection of his own treats, including some tasty hay, to give him plenty of energy for his big adventure.

The tiny pony who is only 6.2 hands high but has a huge personality, also dropped in at The Copper Beech pub, where Manor Farm’s ‘Good Witch’ Jane Turner was selling homemade cakes.

Buttons with Amy Hoath and Annice Bridgett on his trip round the village.

Along with his helpers, including Amy Houth and Annice Bridgett, Buttons managed to collect £154.62 for Manor Farm on his route.

The farm is a charitable trust at Bilsthorpe, which gives homes to livestock with special needs, or those who are elderly or disabled.

Di Slaney, founder of Manor Farm, said: “Buttons’ Halloween trick or treat event was a success and a great team event. Big thanks go to everyone who supported his fundraising walk around the village. We managed to raise £154.62 with the sale of calendars, yummy cakes and a little bit of pony love.

“We’re really grateful to everyone who supported us, lots of people came out to greet Buttons, everyone was smiling when they saw him. He dropped off at a couple of homes to see some of the younger children who were absolutely thrilled to meet him.

What a treat! Buttons in fancy dress during his Halloween trick and treat round Bilsthorpe

"Once again, he loved all the fuss and attention, dressing up in his Halloween costume! He was mainly interested in the treats side of things really, there was not much tricking, he was especially keen on the treats he carried in his magic wheelbarrow for himself.

“Thanks also go to the Copper Beech for their kindness and hospitality in hosting us and our Good Witch Jane Turner selling cakes. It was a really successful couple of days - thanks to everybody! Buttons will be back in action for Christmas - watch this space!”

A further £312 was raised by Sue Wilson at the Eakring Table Top Sale.

Jane Turner sold cakes and calendars in aid of manor Farm animal rescue centre at Bilsthorpe during Buttons' Halloween trick or treat trot round the village.

Buttons and bows....Buttons sports a very fetching bow on his tail during his Halloween treat or treat walk around Bilsthorpe