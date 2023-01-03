List of 92 unclaimed estates in Nottinghamshire that you could inherit if you have these surnames - how to claim
The Treasury has released a list of all the unclaimed estates in Nottinghamshire that are waiting for someone to inherit.
If you have one of these surnames you could be in for some money as the Treasury has released its list of unclaimed estates in Nottinghamshire.
An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate. When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown.
However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased relative’s property.
For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.
Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?
If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:
1. Husband, wife or civil partner
2. Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren
3. Mother or father
4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they share only one parent with the deceased
6. Grandparents
7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both
Surnames of the unclaimed properties in Nottinghamshire
Alcindor
Asafat
Ashley
Baradi
Barker
Beames
Bedford
Benner
Boyd
Brailsford
Brown
Castledine
Cheetham
Clarke
Conroy
Cope
Czolij
Dallaway
Dalton
Darling
Diklic
Dolaghan
Erumuse
Flint
Frederick
Gagg
Gerrard
Graywolf
Griffin
Gyongyosi
Hardy
Harewood
Herbert
Hicking
Jenkins
Johnson
Kaleniuk
Kaminski
Kelly
Kenyon
Komjathy
Kozluk
Krokosz
Lamb
Leach
Littlewood
Lunn
Mackay
Mair
Makowski
Mantle
Marshall
Matthews
McGhee
McKeown
Meehan
Minta
Murphy
Myles
Nelson
Noble
Nurse
Nyul
Parks
Parr
Peters
Picken
Proskurnia
Reid
Rhodes
Roy
Shelton
Smart
Smith
Smyth
Snowden
Spray
Stasiulis
Stec
Taylor
Thomas
Tranter
Turner
Vaughan
Ward
Warner
Watson
Whitlam
Williamson
Wilson
Windle
Worsnop
How to claim an unclaimed estate
Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact The Treasury on the government website.