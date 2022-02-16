'Lion will roar again' as Swingate pub set to reopen doors under new brand

The White Lion, Swingate.

The White Lion remained closed for many months last year while owners Yvonne Shanks and Graham Sharp continued their search for a buyer.

The pair eventually gave up hope back in November and admitted their “dreams had turned into a nightmare” as they announced its permanent closure.

But despite their turmoil, the couple still had faith that the "lion could roar again" under new ownership and now their prayers have been answered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was announced this week that the venue will be taken over by The Pub People Company and will reopen to the public again in a few weeks’ time.

It will also undergo a revamp before welcoming customers back.

The Pub People Company confirmed the news on its Facebook page yesterday (February 15): “Great news! We welcome a new freehold into the Pub People estate today.