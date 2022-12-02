Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance paramedic invited to speak at East Midlands Major Trauma Network conference

Presenting the first talk, entitled “Zero Hour, the pre-hospital challenges; family and staff perspectives”, paramedic Danielle Gray took the audience through a typical Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) day while discussing the multitude of aviation, clinical, geographical and environmental challenges that the crew face.

She said: “I included within my presentation the case study of a former patient of mine who sadly lost his life after a motorcycle accident in May, at the age of 22. I was able to discuss the challenges we faced with this case and what we do as a high-functioning specialist team to overcome these challenges and what we have learnt from them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramedic Danielle Gray was invited to speak at the East Midlands Major Trauma Network’s annual conference

“The patient’s parents attended the conference and kindly supported my presentation, explaining how they were supported by LNAA’s Patient and Family Liaison Officer, who they have formed a close bond with since the passing of their son.

"His mother bravely shared the family’s perspective of this incident, which demonstrated both raw emotion and gratitude and was commended by the audience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad