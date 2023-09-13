Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warsop Probus members, led by president Brian Bradley, visited Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Museum in East Kirkby.

Mr Bradley said: “There are many exhibits to view including various bombs and salvaged aircraft parts from destroyed planes in World War II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We watched in amazement as a Lancaster bomber was brought out of its hanger, started up all four of its engines and taxied up and down the runway.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warsop Probus members and partners at Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre.

Despite the rain, Mr Bradley said all seven group members and their partners had an “enjoyable” visit.

For more about the museum, visit lincsaviation.co.uk

The visit, which took place on Tuesday, September 12, saw members browse the many World War II exhibits at the museum.