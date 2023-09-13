News you can trust since 1952
Lincolnshire RAF visit for Warsop Probus club

Members of Warsop Probus Club had an “enjoyable” day out to Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Museum.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Sep 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 13:45 BST
Warsop Probus members, led by president Brian Bradley, visited Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Museum in East Kirkby.

Mr Bradley said: “There are many exhibits to view including various bombs and salvaged aircraft parts from destroyed planes in World War II.

“We watched in amazement as a Lancaster bomber was brought out of its hanger, started up all four of its engines and taxied up and down the runway.”

Warsop Probus members and partners at Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre.Warsop Probus members and partners at Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre.
Despite the rain, Mr Bradley said all seven group members and their partners had an “enjoyable” visit.

For more about the museum, visit lincsaviation.co.uk

The visit, which took place on Tuesday, September 12, saw members browse the many World War II exhibits at the museum.

The visit ended with the group meeting up for an “excellent” lunch in the NAAFI, a wartime building housing eatery and retail facilities at the site.

