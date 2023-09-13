Lincolnshire RAF visit for Warsop Probus club
Warsop Probus members, led by president Brian Bradley, visited Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Museum in East Kirkby.
Mr Bradley said: “There are many exhibits to view including various bombs and salvaged aircraft parts from destroyed planes in World War II.
“We watched in amazement as a Lancaster bomber was brought out of its hanger, started up all four of its engines and taxied up and down the runway.”
Despite the rain, Mr Bradley said all seven group members and their partners had an “enjoyable” visit.
For more about the museum, visit lincsaviation.co.uk
The visit, which took place on Tuesday, September 12, saw members browse the many World War II exhibits at the museum.
The visit ended with the group meeting up for an “excellent” lunch in the NAAFI, a wartime building housing eatery and retail facilities at the site.