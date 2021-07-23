Lincolnshire police asking Nottinghamshire residents flocking to seaside to stay safe this summer

The aim of the #safesummer campaign – which will include increased patrols in towns, cities and coastal areas, education on stay-safe apps such as What3Words and Hollie Guard, reminders of individual responsibilities, and a safer driving push – aims to ensure people feel safe and secure in venturing out in greater numbers over the summer months.

The first push begins this weekend (July 23-25), the first weekend in 16 months since all social venues reopened across the UK.

Lincolnshire officers have planned for extra patrols throughout the county, worked with hospitality and nightclub venues and coastal communities through our Neighbourhood Policing Teams and licencing partners, and continued partnership work with local authorities, support services and other emergency services.

The campaign also aims to tackle domestic abuse, which can increase during holidays due to issues such as increased financial and social pressures among other factors; following the lifting of lockdown in 2020, the force received double the number of reports of domestic abuse in 24 hours.

Chief Inspector Phil Vickers said: “The easing of restrictions this week has also coincided with the start of the summer holidays. The expected surge in staycationers this summer will mean increased demand on police services, the road networks into and out of the county, and hospitality and social venues, and the goal is to ensure that visitors, and those living and working in the county, can enjoy socialising without the restrictions we have all lived with during the last 16 months in a safe and responsible way.

“We’ve planned as much as we can, but this is a team effort and we very much need you to do your part to ensure that heading out over the rest of the summer is safe and fun for all involved.

“We are still at the height of the pandemic and Covid cases are rising substantially across the county, so it is worth reading the Government’s guidance on how to stay safe.”

If you need our help when you are in Lincolnshire, you can call police on 101 or 999 if it’s an emergency.

If you need a place where you can seek help away from your abuser, Safe Spaces are available in participating pharmacies and TSB bank. For more information and advice, please visit: https://www.lincs.police.uk/reporting-advice/domestic-abuse/domestic-abuse/

