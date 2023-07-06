Linby rail firm announces senior hire to bolster capabilities in the midlands and Yorkshire

Mr Wheatcroft began his new role in June and will be a key part in building the firm’s presence in England.

He will oversee operations across QTS Training’s English training centres in Linby and in Knottingley and Leeds, West Yorkshire.

Boasting more than three decades of experience in rail safety and training, Mr Wheatcroft spent more than 20 years at rail construction firm Jarvis before a decade at training provider Intertrain.

Phil Wheatcroft has been appointed senior trainer and assessor for QTS Training

He currently sits on several industry steering groups, including Network Rail’s competency direction group and its lift planner competence working group.

As part of this, he helps with the creation of new competency and training materials for the rail sector.

In his new role, Mr Wheatcroft will also take responsibility for the quality and delivery of trainers, based in England, helping to upskill new trainers and grow the QTS Training team.

Mr Wheatcroft said: “It’s been a fantastic initial month at QTS.

"I’ve been following the company for several years now and it’s wonderful to be playing a part in its next chapter.

“For me, I’m most excited to upskill new talent to help tackle the skills shortage and bring more people into the rail industry.

"As we know, it’s an ageing workforce and engaging young people will be key to futureproofing operations, so I look forward to delivering training courses that encourage people to develop their careers in rail.”

Lorna Gibson, director of QTS Training said: “It’s great to have welcomed Mr Wheatcroft at such an exciting time for us.

"His vast knowledge and experience will prove hugely beneficial to QTS Training, particularly as we scale up our operations at our English training centres.