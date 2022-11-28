The national rail contractor has announced a new opportunity for young athletes, aged 15-24, to receive annual financial support to aid their sporting aspirations.

Places on the programme are limited and applicants will be judged on criteria including their experience of their sport, current skill level and upcoming plans, including competitions and training commitments.

QTS has also invited applicants to discuss what the sponsorship would mean to them and how funds will be used if successful.

Hammer thrower Charlotte Payne is one of the young athletes to have benefited from the QTS support

Applications to join the 10 athletes currently on the programme are open until December 23 and forms can be downloaded from the QTS’ website.

The QTS Youth Athlete Programme was launched in 2014, to provide financial aid for young people wanting to become masters of their sports.

Since then, QTS has supported stars in many disciplines including swimming, kickboxing and snowboarding, with some going on to compete in the Winter Olympics, Paralympics and Commonwealth Games.

Among those currently being supported by the programme are the British number one men’s beach volleyball pair Javier and Joaquin Bello, kickboxing champion Adie Lock and rising athletics star Charlotte Payne.

Alan McLeish, QTS Group managing director, said: “It’s fantastic to launch another year of the programme, helping provide invaluable financial aid to talented individuals and help develop the next generation of sporting talent in Britain.

“We want to help young people from varied locations and backgrounds pursue their beloved sport and progress onto great things.”