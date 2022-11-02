Forget the energy bills, that mortgage and those politicians, and get stuck into the celebrations for Bonfire Night, which falls on Saturday.

A handful of family-friendly fireworks events are scheduled for the district over the coming days, kicking off with Mansfield Town Football Club’s annual spectacular tomorrow (Thursday) night.

The bonfires dominate our guide to the weekend’s events and activities, although Mansfield’s Palace Theatre is running them close with an action-packed programme of music, film, drama and comedy sure to prove popular.

There’s also a reminder that Christmas is not too far away as Rufford Abbey unveils its annual Spectacle Of Light and Mansfield’s Secret Santa Gift Appeal continues.

You can pick up some early presents at Southwell Minster’s superb winter craft fair, while Mansfield Museum’s Cool Choirs 2022 event is sure to get you in a happy mood ahead of the festive celebrations.

Please check the websites of each venue for admission prices and opening times. Have a great weekend!

1. Fireworks at Stags Stags' performances are hardly setting the One Call Stadium alight at the moment. But the club's annual fireworks display is sure to tomorrow (Thursday) night. The ticket-only event is for the whole family, with a wide array of entertainment, including a popular fun fair, accompanying the display, which starts at 7 pm. Sandy's bar and kitchen will also be open for food and drink.

2. Spectacle Of Light is back Spectacle Of Light, Rufford Abbey's magical after-dark adventure for all the family, is back for 2022, starting tomorrow (Thursday) evening. Marvel at the amazing light installations as you stroll around the gardens, and meet characters from 'Alice In Wonderland', all while sipping mulled wine or hot chocolate and tucking into scrumptious hot food. The event runs every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until November 20.

3. Comedy Store in town The Comedy Store is renowned as the breeding ground for new talent, having unearthed the likes of Eddie Izzard, John Bishop, Jimmy Carr, Rhod Gilbert and Sarah Millican over the years. On Saturday, it comes to Mansfield's Palace Theatre with a line-up featuring Roger Monkhouse (pictured), Tom Wrigglesworth, Daisy Earl and Andrew Bird. Enjoy a giggle or two.

4. New balls of fire, please The fireworks action continues at Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club on Sunday evening. A bonfire and professional display is being hosted by the Pheasant Hill club, complete with tennis taster sessions for youngsters from 5.30 pm. The event will include a licensed bar and traditional Bonfire Night food such as toffee apples and treacle toffee.